Another day, another new Neil Young archival release. As part of his ongoing project to clear out his massive vault, Young has announced the release of a live album and accompanying concert film called Young Shakespeare. It’s the earliest live footage of Young known to exist. It was filmed for German television at the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, CT on January 22, 1971 and clips from the show have been floating around online for years. For its 50th anniversary, the analog tapes of the show have been restored and it will come out on 3/26 as a CD, LP, and deluxe-edition box set.

The show took place a few months after Young put out After The Goldrush — and only a few days before the Massey Hall concert which was released as a live album in 2007 — and it features early recordings of eventual Harvest tracks “Old Man,” “The Needle And The Damage Done,” “A Man Needs A Maid,” and “Heart Of Gold.”

In a post on his website, Young wrote that Young Shakespeare is “a more calm performance, without the celebratory atmosphere of Massey Hall, captured live on 16mm. Young Shakespeare is a very special event. To my fans, I say this is the best ever … one of the most pure-sounding acoustic performances we have in the Archive.”

To start, Young is sharing a trailer for the film and the audio of him performing “Tell Me Why.” Check those out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tell Me Why”

02 “Old Man”

03 “The Needle And The Damage Done”

04 “Ohio”

05 “Dance Dance Dance”

06 “Cowgirl In The Sand”

07 “A Man Needs A Maid/Heart Of Gold”

08 “Journey Through The Past”

09 “Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

10 “Helpless”

11 “Down By The River”

12 “Sugar Mountain”

Young Shakespeare will be released 3/26.