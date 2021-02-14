Mark McGuire – “Marielle”

Former Emeralds guitarist Mark McGuire has been putting out music under his own name for a while now, most recently “Plant Shakes” a few months ago and an EP called Nothing In This World a few months before that. Today, he’s back with another new song for Valentine’s Day, “Marielle,” which comes with a lovesick message: “Marielle, you are the one/ When i looked into your eyes/ I knew the name my heart had sung,” he warbles on throughout its 8-minutes of winding guitars. Check it out below.

<a href="https://markmcguire.bandcamp.com/track/marielle">Marielle by Mark McGuire</a>

“Marielle” is out now.