Bernice – “We Choose You”

A couple months ago, the arty Toronto group Bernice announced their new album Eau de Bonjourno. So far we’ve heard a couple excellent songs from it, including “Groove Elation” and “It’s Me, Robin.” Today, they’re back with another.

The latest preview of Eau de Bonjourno is called “We Choose You.” “‘We Choose You’ is a song about the impossible nature of the present moment, as individual people on a planet that’s too hot, too crowded, too connected, too divided,” vocalist Robin Dann said in a statement. “We can’t imagine how to do it, how to make it better, but we’ll do it anyway. There is a body of water in each one of us — we’re listening now. The waterfall in front of us is loud — but we can still speak. We can live in the future.”

“We Choose You” is the album’s closer, and it’s another example of Bernice’s penchant for airy, catchy pop songs that exist only in their own world. Check it out below.

Eau de Bonjourno is out 3/5 via Telephone Explosion and figureeight.