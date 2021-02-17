Arab Strap – “Here Comes Comus!”

Way back in September, the cultishly beloved Scottish duo Arab Strap released their first new song in 15 years, a fitting tale of pseudo-resurrection called “The Turning Of Our Bones.” That was a prelude to the official announcement of their new album As Days Get Dark, and since then we’ve also heard “Compersion Pt. 1.” It’s been a long rollout, but the album’s finally right around the corner; and, if these early singles are anything to go off of, it’s shaping up to be a striking return from the band. Today, they’re back with another new track that drives the point home further.

The latest preview of As Days Get Dark is called “Here Comes Comus!” “It’s a song about the god of nocturnal excess and my inability to ever refuse him,” Aidan Moffat said of the track. “It takes place in a pub, a club, and city alleyways, all the places I’d hoped we’d be able to enjoy again by now – but it’s been so long since I’ve had a big night out that listening to it now seems almost nostalgic. He still pops round to see me at home now and again, but I know he’s holding back and planning for the future, and one day soon we’ll dance again.”

A throbbing and sinister song, “Here Comes Comus!” also comes with a video that, in turn, comes with a warning about violence and disturbing imagery therein. It was directed by Bryan M. Ferguson. “When I first heard Aidan’s lyrics on the track, my mind was quickly flung into a murky pit of complete debauchery and I really wanted the video to be a story

of excess to match not just the lyrics but the whole mythology of Comus being the rebellious god of festivity who pretty much represents anarchy and chaos,” Ferguson said. “I felt the video needed to explore these themes of overindulgence much like the protagonist. I wanted to make the viewer feel dirty and maybe even disgusted at their own enjoyment of the imagery.” Check it out below.

As Days Get Dark is out 3/5 via Rock Action. Pre-order it here.