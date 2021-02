Four months after the release of her most recent album Positions, Ariana Grande is back with a deluxe version of the LP. Along with the new “34 + 35” remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, the deluxe edition will feature four new bonus tracks: “Someone Like U (interlude),” “Test Drive,” “Worst Behavior,” and “Main Thing.”

β€œI always envisioned them coming out as a part of this era, this chapter, this storyline, this album,” Ariana Grande previously said of the new tracks. β€œIt felt like they needed to be heard and they needed to kind of give the album a second life down the line.”

Stream the deluxe version of Positions, new songs included, below.

The deluxe edition of Positions is out now on Republic.