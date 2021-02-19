Hear Four New Ariana Grande Songs From Deluxe Positions

New Music February 19, 2021 12:01 AM By Peter Helman

Four months after the release of her most recent album Positions, Ariana Grande is back with a deluxe version of the LP. Along with the new “34 + 35” remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, the deluxe edition will feature four new bonus tracks: “Someone Like U (interlude),” “Test Drive,” “Worst Behavior,” and “Main Thing.”

“I always envisioned them coming out as a part of this era, this chapter, this storyline, this album,” Ariana Grande previously said of the new tracks. “It felt like they needed to be heard and they needed to kind of give the album a second life down the line.”

Stream the deluxe version of Positions, new songs included, below.

The deluxe edition of Positions is out now on Republic.

