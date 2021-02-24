Spirit Of The Beehive – “The Server Is Immersed”

Earlier this month, the hallucinogenic rock crew Spirit Of The Beehive announced a new album, ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH with “There’s Nothing You Can’t Do,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re sharing another song, “The Server Is Immersed,” another heady mix of sounds where Zack Schwartz and Rivka Ravede’s vocals swirl and echo around each other, delivering lines that feel like they’re letting you in on a big secret: “The server is immersed/ She walks past affluent streets/ No, you don’t have a clue but at least I know that I do.” Check it out below.

ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH is out 4/9 via Saddle Creek.