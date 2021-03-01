Hear Beach House’s New Music Written For Psychedelic Grocery Store Exhibit

Shawn Brackbill

News March 1, 2021 3:13 PM By James Rettig

Beach House contributed some new music to Omega Mart, an immersive exhibit from the psychedelic art collective Meow Wolf that opened in Las Vegas last month.

The band — whose most recent album, 7, came out in 2018 — shared some clips from the exhibit on their Instagram page and explained that they wrote around 30 minutes of original music for the different projects in the exhibit, including the soundtrack for a short film called Marin “that [they] hope will be released at some point.” “Omega Mart is open now at covid safe levels…The whole space is incredible!!” the band wrote in their post.

There’s not much to it, but you can hear some brief clips in the Instagram slideshow below. We Beach House fans will take what we can get!

James Rettig Staff

