Ian Brown Cancels Fest Headliner Gig Because Vaccinations Are Required For Attendees

Ian Brown, frontman of the Stone Roses, was supposed to headline the Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington, England. The fest, originally scheduled for May 2020, was postponed to September 2020 and then May 2021, with Brown still on the lineup. Today, though, it’s been postponed once again to September 2021. And this time, Ian Brown has pulled out of the festival entirely — because Neighbourhood Weekender will require attendees to provide proof of COVID vaccination.

“My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available!” Brown tweeted. Since the pandemic, Brown’s Twitter account has become a mess of conspiracy theories about how COVID is a hoax, masks are unnecessary, and the vaccine is dangerous, etc. etc. Like Van Morrison, he even released an anti-lockdown song last year.

The Neighbourhood Weekender will take place September 3-5 at Warrington’s Victoria Park. Brown’s Saturday night headlining spot will now be filled by the Manchester band James. “All tickets remain valid for the new dates. If you can no longer attend, please contact your ticket agent to arrange a refund,” the festival’s organizers write in a statement. “Thank you for your patience and continued support for the event. You really are the best!”

My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry.Refunds are available! X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) March 3, 2021

Full update on #NBHDWKND21 below. We can't wait to see you this September! Last tickets are on sale NOW 💙 https://t.co/a0qxMfqvX6 pic.twitter.com/9RZKQW3RMe — NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender) March 3, 2021

I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 26, 2021

To all festival promoters: Please do not collaborate with SAGE/ GOVT re vaccine passports for entry. Dont help to usher in the new nazi normal — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 27, 2021

MASKS ARE THE NEW TiN FOIL HAT — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 2, 2021

If you give up your body to government and big pharma you have already given up your mind. This normalises state/private corporation intervention into your body. Forever. They want your children. — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) January 24, 2021