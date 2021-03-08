Skullcrusher – “Storm In Summer”

New Music March 8, 2021 2:52 PM By James Rettig

Skullcrusher released one of the best EPs of 2020 with her self-titled debut and today she’s announcing another new EP, Storm In Summer, which will be out next month. It includes “Song For Nick Drake,” which she shared a few weeks ago, and the title track, which she’s just released. “Storm In Summer” swells and dives and crashes into a gorgeous rush of guitars as Helen Ballentine wonders: “Can I go back?”

“I wrote “Storm in Summer” after releasing the first Skullcrusher EP. Over that summer I thought a lot about what it means to really put myself out there and share something personal,” Ballentine said in a statement. “I felt so vulnerable and overwhelmed by the fact that these songs I had written in private were exposed and likely being misinterpreted or disliked. I think the song really tries to communicate these anxieties in a cathartic way while also leaning more into the beauty of relinquishing part of myself.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Windshield”
02 “Song For Nick Drake”
03 “Steps”
04 “Storm In Summer”
05 “Prefer”

The Storm In Summer EP is out 4/9 via Secretly Canadian.

James Rettig Staff

