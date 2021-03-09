The Chills – “Destiny”

They’re having live shows in New Zealand now. They’ve been having them for months. Apparently, that’s the kind of thing that can happen when a national government has the resources and the inclination to lock down a global pandemic. Back in December, for instance, the long-running Dunedin indie-pop greats the Chills played a whole mini-tour of their homeland. When they released their newest song this morning, the Chills did it with a video of themselves playing live in front of an actual packed-in audience. Clicking play on that video, I felt a brief and weird little rush of vertigo.

This spring, the Chills are coming back with their new album Scatterbrain, and the band has already shared the early singles “You’re Immortal” and “Monolith.” Today, the band has dropped a new track called “Destiny.” They’ve shared the studio version, and they’ve also shared a version of themselves debuting the song in front of a big daytime crowd at New Zealand’s Festival Of Lights. You love to see it.

The Chills’ frontman and sole constant member Martin Phillipps has been at it for more than 40 years, and he hasn’t adjusted his approach much. “Destiny” is a very pretty song with all the layered jangles and big melodies that Phillipps and the Chills have been bringing for a long, long time. There’s even a triumphant key change at the end of the song, and more indie rock bands should really think about trying that trick out. Below, check out the studio version of “Destiny” and the live video.

Scatterbrain is out 5/14 on Fire Records.