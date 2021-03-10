A little more than a year ago, Janelle Monáe opened the Academy Awards with a big, silly medley of songs that made a bunch of references to that year’s nominees, as well as the movies that got passed over. This year, there’s at least a possibility that Monáe will win an Oscar of her own. Even though Monáe has basically made a full transition to movie stardom, she’s unlikely to be recognized for playing Dorothy Pitman Hughes in the historical drama The Glorias or for her lead role in the horror flick Antebellum. As a musician, though, Monáe might get in there.

In September, Monáe released “Turntables,” her first new song in a couple of years. Monáe wrote and recorded the single for the documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, which followed Stacey Abrams’ voting-rights crusade in Monáe’s home state of Georgia. And hey! Abrams won! Monáe might win, too. Last month, the Academy unveiled its shortlist of 15 contenders that could be nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar, and “Turntables” is on it.

Perhaps as a means to helping her lock down that nomination, Monáe sterved as musical guest on last night’s episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Monáe and a backing band played the song in a dusty warehouse somewhere. Monáe was almost certainly lip-syncing most of the performance, but it’s still cool to see her thrashing on a guitar. Watch it below.

All In: The Fight for Democracy is streaming now on Amazon Prime.