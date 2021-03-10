Major Murphy – “Unfazed”

Major Murphy are releasing their sophomore album, Access, in about a month. They’ve shared the title track and “In The Meantime” already and last month a few of its members popped up as part of Waxahatchee’s backing band when she performed on Kimmel.

Today, they’re putting out another Access single, “Unfazed,” which is loungey and lax as Jacob Bullard laments feeling like everything’s already ended before it’s even begun. “It’s a sad time we’re living in/ Not to say that it’s ruined yet,” he sings on the hook. “Anything said is irrelevant/ That’s to say it’s an understatement/ Do you understand?” Check it out below.

Access is out 4/2 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.