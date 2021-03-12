Brent Faiyaz – “Show U Off”
Baltimore’s R&B rising star Brent Faiyaz has been on a tear so far this year. Really, that tear extends back to last year’s Fuck The World project, but his latest run of singles suggests he’s ready to ascend from cult hero to people’s champ. Both the Tyler, The Creator collab “Gravity” and the Purr-featuring “Circles” were stunners, and so is “Show U Off,” the new Faiyaz track out today. Built around a pensive minor-key arrangement flush with strings and keyboards, the song is a delicate love ballad that builds gracefully toward a grander finish. It’s even better with director Mikayla Gamble’s video, which you can watch below.