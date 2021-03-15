Watch Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Dine At Alfredo’s For Fallon Performance
On Friday night, before Freddie Gibbs ended up losing the Best Rap Album Grammy to Nas, Gibbs and the Alchemist appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a track from their collaborative album Alfredo.
They did “Scottie Beam,” minus featured guest Rick Ross. Gibbs and the Alchemist were surrounded by guests at a dinner table at a restaurant dubbed Alfredo’s, and of course included on the table is a heaping plate of pasta. Check out the performance below.