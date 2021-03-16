Genghis Tron – “Pyrocene”

Next week, Genghis Tron will return with Dream Weapon, the band’s first new album since the 2008 experimental metal monster Board Up The House. Genghis Tron went on hiatus after they released that album, and the current version of the band is pretty different from the ones who released that album. Co-founders Hamilton Jordan and Michael Sochynsky are back, but instead of frontman Mookie Singerman, they’ve got the Armed’s Tony Wolski. Also, for the first time ever, Genghis Tron have a drummer: Nick Yacyshyn, from Baptists and Sumac. Genghis Tron don’t sound the way they did 13 years ago, either. But they still sound huge.

The newly reconstituted Genghis Tron recorded Dream Weapon with Converge’s Kurt Ballou, their longtime producer, but the new tracks aren’t really metal anymore. Instead, the band has landed on a new staring-into-infinity synth-prog sound, and it’s cool as hell. We’ve already posted the early singles “Dream Weapon” and “Ritual Circle.” Genghis Tron also bring that sound to their new track, the six-minute album opener “Pyrocene.” This one is a rumbling zone-out with weird time signatures and great, bleary synth sounds. In a press release, Hamilton Jordan says:

“Pyrocene” was the first song we finished for Dream Weapon. It all started with a single drumbeat that I wrote during an extended stay in the Arizona desert. I gave that beat to Michael, and within a few weeks he built an entire sinister, pulsating world around it. We knew, well before finishing the album, that this had to be the opening song on the record.

Check it out below.

Dream Weapon is out 3/26 on Relapse Records.