Big Thief’s Buck Meek Says Their New Album Is “Pretty Much Done”

In 2019, New York indie rockers Big Thief leveled up in a tremendous way, releasing the albums U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. In the time since then, guitarist Buck Meek and drummer James Krivchenia have both released solo albums, while bandleader Adrienne Lenker has cranked out two of then, the twin works songs and instrumentals. Big Thief also released the stand-alone full-band single “Love In Mine” last year. Last month, Lenker posted a video of herself playing a new song called “Simulation Swarm” on Instagram. Big Thief, in other words, are staying busy. And now Buck Meek says that we won’t have to wait too long before their next full-band album.

Meek is the subject of a new Guitar feature, which includes lots of interesting stuff about how Meek got started on playing guitar and white kinds of gear he uses. But for our purposes, the most important part of the story is the one where Meek says that the new Big Thief album is “pretty much done” and “certainly different.”

In the story, Meek says, “Lockdown was a well-needed respite. I needed a break, and then Big Thief ended up making new music for nearly six months, which was really nice because we’ve been touring so hard we’ve had little chance to record in the last couple of years.”

So: One more thing to look forward to! You can read the whole feature here.