In 1993, the veteran operatic rocker Meat Loaf scored a massive worldwide hit with his enigmatic, bombastic jam “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Michael Bay directed the video, and Meat Loaf played a soulful lovelorn monster guy. It was nuts. Now, 28 years later, Meat Loaf is about to turn that song into a reality competition show, which is pretty nuts, too.

Deadline reports that Meat Loaf will serve as an executive producer on a new series based on “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).” The show is being produced by Nobody’s Hero, the production company founded by Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash, two of the people behind the Netflix hit Nailed It! On Meat Loaf’s show, Deadline claims that couples will “compete in a variety of comedic physical games designed to reveal how well they can work together and how much they really trust and believe in each other — all to a soundtrack of classic hits, performed live in studio by the original artists as well as new stars.” They’re promising “absurd and sometimes frightening physical contests, inspired and accompanied by ballads.” That sounds real weird!

Meat Loaf has experience in the reality TV field; he was once a contestant on Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, the man has said nice things about Trump, and the last time we caught up with him on this site, he was claiming that Greta Thunberg “has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t.” I probably won’t watch his TV show.