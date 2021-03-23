Tune-Yards – “hypnotized”

Earlier this year, Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner announced a new Tune-Yards album called sketchy. We’ve heard a couple songs from it already, including “hold yourself.” and “nowhere, man” way back in September. Today, ahead of the album’s arrival this Friday, the duo are back with one more.

The latest offering from sketchy. is called “hypnotized.” Tune-Yards actually debuted the song last week, in a puppet-assisted performance on Kimmel. Perhaps the puppet related to the song’s message, which has to do with remaining centered and aware amidst the pandemic, government evils, all the good stuff we’ve all been living with in recent years. Now that the recorded version of “hypnotized” is out there, there’s also a video directed by Tee Ken Ng.

Check it out below.

sketchy. is out 3/26 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.