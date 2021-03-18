Next week, Tune-Yards will return with the new album sketchy. One of the main strengths behind Merill Garbus’ whole project was always the live show, and they haven’t been able to do any of those lately. But while promoting sketchy., Tune-Yards have been finding fun way to reinvent their whole process for late-night TV performances. On Colbert last month, for instance, Garbus sang “hold yourself.” on a giant pile of beanbags. Last night on Kimmel, the band ventured into the new realm of puppeteering.

In their Kimmel performance, Garbus and her band debuted a burbling, percussive new song called “hypnotized.” While she sang the song, Garbus also controlled a Merrill Garbus puppet. Garbus is a singer with a huge, emotive voice, and she always puts a lot into her performances. On Kimmel, she managed to sing at full-force while also acting out this whole physical process with a smaller version of herself. It’s quite a spectacle! Check it out below.

sketchy. is out 3/26 on 4AD. Also, Tune-Yards just covered the Breeders classic “Cannonball” for the 4AD compilation Bills & Aches & Blues.