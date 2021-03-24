Wayne Coyne Announces Line Of Brain-Shaped Weed Gummies, Launching 4/20 With Another Flaming Lips Space-Bubble Show

In the past year, the Flaming Lips have learned that their whole gimmick is perfectly compatible with the pandemic. After months of planning and an October video-shoot trial run, the Flaming Lips started playing live shows in their Oklahoma City hometown this past January. At these shows, the band and the members of the audience have all been in the giant inflatable space bubbles that Coyne has been using for years. To date, the Flaming Lips have already played nine sold-out shows at the Criterion in Oklahoma City. Next month, they’ll play another space-bubble show at the same venue, and they’ll do it for a very special reason.

Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana use in 2018, so it’s almost a surprise that it’s taken Wayne Coyne this long to get into the legal-weed business. Today, though, Coyne announced that he’ll launch his custom cannabis brand Love Yer Brain on 4/20. Coyne named the company after a song from the Flaming Lips’ 1987 album Oh My Gawd, and it will sell THC-infused gummies in watermelon, green apple, and raspberry flavors. Naturally, the gummies will all be shaped like brains. According to a press release, Coyne’s brain edibles are “focused on unlocking creativity.”

To celebrate that big launch, the Flaming Lips are playing a special 4/20 show at the Criterion. At this one, they’ll perform their 2020 album American Head in full. Along with the announcement, the band just dropped a new video for the American Head track “At The Movies On Quaaludes.” The actor Clark Duke, who cast the group as a country-bar cover band in his 2020 film Arkansas, directed the video, and it’s made up of old Super 8 footage of Duke’s brother Chandler wandering around Arkansas as a child in 2005. Check it out below.