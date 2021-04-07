Leon Vynehall – “An Exhale”

New Music April 7, 2021 3:46 PM By Peter Helman

UK producer and composer Leon Vynehall is releasing his new album Rare, Forever, the follow-up to 2018’s beautiful Nothing Is Still, at the end of the month. And today, following the previously released songs “Mothra,” “Ecce! Ego!,” and “Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been,” Vynehall is sharing another single. The celestial “An Exhale” is the most open and straightforwardly pretty track we’ve heard yet. “A relief. A moment of joyful release,” Vynehall says. “This is an optimistic song.” Listen below.

Rare, Forever is out 4/30 on Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.

