Redman – “80 Barz”

Considering recent events, it’s important for us to recognize and appreciate our ’90s rap legends while they’re still around. With that in mind, let’s talk about the transcendent Newark goon comedian Redman, who was once the subject of the greatest MTV Cribs episode of all time and who has been spitting fire ever since he first started showing up on EPMD tracks 31 years ago.

Lately, Redman has been spending a depressing amount of time dropping verses on remixes for rap peers who died too soon. Red was on Gang Starr’s “Bad Name (Remix).” He was on Phife Dawg’s “Nutshell Part 2.” I would not be surprised to learn that there’s an unreleased Redman/DMX collab or two our there. But Red has other things going on, too. A couple of months ago, Red and longtime rap/comedy partner Method Man put in an appearance during D’Angelo’s solo Verzuz show. Next week, Red and Meth will go head-to-head in their own Verzuz battle, which will presumably just be the two of them smoking blunts and playing their collaborations for an hour and a half. And today, the Funk Doctor Spock has unleashed an extremely fun new song called “80 Barz.”

“80 Barz” is exactly what you expect. It’s just Red going in hard for three minutes straight-no hook. He cracks constant dad jokes, many of which are both corny and great at the same time: “I’m the red button, don’t press me/ And I’m a fucked-up dad the way I dead beats.” Some of them, meanwhile, are simply great: “I don’t lie, fool/ I shit like I ate an order of Thai food/ I could kick a 17-syllable haiku/ No one’s seeing Doc, America should think like Erykah Badu.” (That last bar is a haiku! Amazing. That’s like when Red said we should see him kick it in Korean and then rapped in Korean.)

If you love rap music and you’re a person of a certain age, it is impossible not to love Redman, and that guy we love is on this thing in his purest form. Listen below.

The Method Man/Redman Verzuz battle goes down 4/20. I can’t wait.