Jorja Smith – “Gone”

Last month, UK singer Jorja Smith released a new single, “Addicted,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, Smith has revealed that that track will kick off a brand-new EP called Be Right Back, her first project since 2019’s Lost & Found — it’ll be out next month. She’s also revealed a new single, “Gone.”

“There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others,” she said of “Gone.” “I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Addicted”

02 “Gone”

03 “Bussdown” (Feat. Shaybo)

04 “Time”

05 “Home”

06 “Burn”

07 “Digging”

08 “Weekend”

Be Right Back is out 5/14.