Jordana – “Push Me Away” (Feat. Magdalena Bay)

The prolific Jordana is back. After she spent last year rolling out the dual-EP-turned-LP Something To Say To You, we named her one of the best new artists of 2020, as well as ranking the first half Something To Say as one of the year’s best EPs. All of that music was already a quick followup as is to her 2019 debut Classical Notions Of Happiness, and she’s not slowing down in 2021. Earlier this year, she returned with a new single called “Doubt Of Revival,” a collab with Ryan Woods. Today, she’s back with another.

Jordana’s latest is called “Push Me Away,” and this time it finds her teaming up with Magdalena Bay. “‘Push Me Away’ is a song written about one of my past friendships,” Jordana said in a press release. “It was an extremely strenuous friendship with a major push/pull dynamic — this song is basically a stream of consciousness reflection on the experience.”

Over a throbbing synth-pop song laced with gnarled guitars, Jordana sings of a friend giving half of their heart and then asking why would they push her away. It’s a rushing but moody piece. It also comes with a video directed by Magdalena Bay and shot in LA. Check it out below.