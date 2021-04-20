Watch Kelsey Grammer Play An Aging Rock Star In The Space Between Trailer, Which Features Original Music By Rivers Cuomo

News April 20, 2021 1:42 PM By James Rettig

The Space Between is an upcoming film in which Frasier star Kelsey Grammer plays an aging ’70s rock star trying to navigate the ’90s Los Angeles music scene as his label plans to drop him due to his increasingly more experimental albums. (“There is nothing more evocative than the sound of doors opening and closing,” Grammer dramatically says at one point in the movie’s trailer.) Grammer’s character is championed by a young mailroom employee who is tasked with getting him back on track.

Sounds like a heartwarming tale! But that’s not all: The film will feature original music by Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, who certainly knows nothing about being an aging rock star.

The Space Between is hitting select theaters this Friday (4/23) and will be on video-on-demand services on 6/15. It’s a Paramount production, the studio that recently gave the go ahead for Grammar’s Frasier reboot on Paramount+.

Watch the trailer below.

