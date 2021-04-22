Osheaga 2021 Cancelled

The world is reopening, but it’s not reopening that fast. Back in December, the organizers of the Montreal festival Osheaga announced that the big show would return in the summer of 2021. The festival was set to take place in late July and early August, and it had the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone on board as headliners. But the Osheaga bookers never got around to unveiling the rest of the lineup. Today, the Montreal Gazette reports that Osheaga won’t happen this year after all.

The Osheaga organizers haven’t officially made the announcement yet, and they’ve reportedly been determined that this year’s festival should happen. As recently as this past weekend, festival director Nick Farkas told the Gazette, “No matter what happens, our goal as a company is that whatever’s permitted, we’ll do it. We’re not taking another summer off.” But Canada has been relatively slow in its vaccine distribution, and a full-scale festival as early as July simply isn’t possible.