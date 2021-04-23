Stream The New Mixtape From 70-Year-Old UK Drill Rappers Pete & Bas

New Music April 23, 2021 5:27 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music April 23, 2021 5:27 PM By Chris DeVille

No, that’s not Sleaford Mods: Pete & Bas are a pair of septuagenarian white guys from England making UK drill. They’re really committed to the bit, too! As in, they’ve been doing this for two solid years now, and they’ve started to actually collaborate with legitimate UK drill figures like the rapper M24 and the producer Fumez The Engineer. The duo was highlighted in a viral tweet over the weekend that has now been viewed almost 8 million times, and now they’ve dropped a full-length project called Quick Little Mixtape at just the right time to capitalize on all that attention. You can stream it and watch some Pete & Bas videos below.

