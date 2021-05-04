Marie Ulven, the young Norwegian woman who records as girl in red, has been making queer alt-pop jams for about four years, and she’s just making her big push into the American pop consciousness now. Ulven released her full-length debut if i could make it go quiet last week. “Serotonin,” the album’s lead single and opening track, is produced by FINNEAS, Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, and it sounds about halfway between Twenty One Pilots and Clairo. Last night, Ulven sang it on The Tonight Show.

Last night marked girl in red’s big TV debut, and Ulven found a way to make it count. In the remotely-recorded performance, Ulven started off lo-fi, singing while walking through what looked like an abandoned industrial wasteland. Partway through, though, she emerged onto a giant festival stage, with her band behind her. Then, in a final flourish, the performance ended up looking like something from the first 20 minutes of Planet Of The Apes.

Ulven herself seemed breathless and fired up about the performance. Usually, with these quarantine-era remote performances, we don’t get the sense that they mark big occasions in young artists’ careers. This time, though, you could see how much it meant. Check it out below.

if i could make it go quiet is out now on AWAL.