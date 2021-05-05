Iceage – “High & Hurt”
The Adult Swim Singles Program is back for 2021! As usual, this year’s series features previously unreleased tracks from a wide range of cool artists including Dawn Richard, Pink Siifu, Flock Of Dimes, Chromeo, Armani Caesar, KeiyaA, Jlin, Cloud Rat, Billy Woods + The Koreatown Oddity, Moor Mother + Lonnie Holley, Backxwash + Dreamcrusher, and more. A new one is dropping each week, starting today with “High & Hurt,” one last preview from Iceage’s imminent Seek Shelter, which we just prematurely evaluated today.
The Copenhagen post-punks have been steering in an increasingly Stones-y direction on their Seek Shelter singles thus far — “The Holding Hand,” “Vendetta,” and “Shelter Song.” There’s some of that in “High & Hurt” too, but the song also has a violently aggressive edge reminiscent of the Stooges. Listen below.
2021 Adult Swim Singles Program:
Dawn Richard
Chromeo
Iceage
Flock of Dimes
Pink Siifu
Armani Caesar
Oranssi Pazuzu
Alex Frankel
Moor Mother + Lonnie Holley
Billy Woods + The Koreatown Oddity
Backxwash + Dreamcrusher
Duma
Loraine James
Kono Michi
YATTA
Naujawanan Baidar
Chucky73
Cloud Rat
Kælan Mikla
Nur Jaber
Emily Wells
Feminazgûl
Rozi Plain
Marinero
Galcher Lustwerk
Green-House
Worship
Jlin
KeiyaA
Mourning [A] BLKstar
Seek Shelter is out 5/7 on Mexican Summer. Visit the Adult Swim Singles Program website for more info on the series.