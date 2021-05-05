Iceage – “High & Hurt”

New Music May 5, 2021 1:51 PM By Chris DeVille

Iceage – “High & Hurt”

New Music May 5, 2021 1:51 PM By Chris DeVille

The Adult Swim Singles Program is back for 2021! As usual, this year’s series features previously unreleased tracks from a wide range of cool artists including Dawn Richard, Pink Siifu, Flock Of Dimes, Chromeo, Armani Caesar, KeiyaA, Jlin, Cloud Rat, Billy Woods + The Koreatown Oddity, Moor Mother + Lonnie Holley, Backxwash + Dreamcrusher, and more. A new one is dropping each week, starting today with “High & Hurt,” one last preview from Iceage’s imminent Seek Shelter, which we just prematurely evaluated today.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Iceage Seek Shelter

The Copenhagen post-punks have been steering in an increasingly Stones-y direction on their Seek Shelter singles thus far — “The Holding Hand,” “Vendetta,” and “Shelter Song.” There’s some of that in “High & Hurt” too, but the song also has a violently aggressive edge reminiscent of the Stooges. Listen below.

2021 Adult Swim Singles Program:
Dawn Richard
Chromeo
Iceage
Flock of Dimes
Pink Siifu
Armani Caesar
Oranssi Pazuzu
Alex Frankel
Moor Mother + Lonnie Holley
Billy Woods + The Koreatown Oddity
Backxwash + Dreamcrusher
Duma
Loraine James
Kono Michi
YATTA
Naujawanan Baidar
Chucky73
Cloud Rat
Kælan Mikla
Nur Jaber
Emily Wells
Feminazgûl
Rozi Plain
Marinero
Galcher Lustwerk
Green-House
Worship
Jlin
KeiyaA
Mourning [A] BLKstar

Seek Shelter is out 5/7 on Mexican Summer. Visit the Adult Swim Singles Program website for more info on the series.

Iceage - Seek Shelter [LP]

$20.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    3 days ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    18 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall The Marfa Tapes

    2 days ago

    Modest Mouse – “We Are Between”

    23 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest