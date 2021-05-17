Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

News May 17, 2021 11:21 AM By Tom Breihan

Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

News May 17, 2021 11:21 AM By Tom Breihan

Back in January, there were reports that the Pitchfork Music Festival hoped to return to Chicago’s Union Park in September. Today, we learn that those reports were entirely correct. After cancelling last year, Pitchfork will come to Chicago two months later than usual, on the weekend of 9/10-12. All three of its healiners are women: Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and Erykah Badu.

Bridgers was actually booked to play the 2020 version of the Pitchfork Festival, though she wasn’t at the top of the bill back then. Some of the other artists on this year’s just-unveiled lineup were also supposed to play last year, but this isn’t a case of a 2020 festival being moved to the next year. This year’s bill is notably diverse, and it’s also notably heavy on female artists.

The Pitchfork lineup also includes Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, Jay Electronica, Kim Gordon, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Waxahatchee, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Armand Hammer, Jamila Woods, Bartees Strange, Caroline Polachek, the Fiery Furnaces, Yves Tumor, Yaeji, Black Midi, Dogleg, Andy Shauf, Hop Along, Maxo Kream, Georgia Ann Muldrow, Oso Oso, the Weather Station, Kelly Lee Owens, Faye Webster, Ela Minus, DEHD, the Soft Pink Truth, DJ Nate, KeiyaA, Mariah The Scientist, Cassandra Jenkins, Amaarae, Divino Niño, Horsegirl, and Special Interest. You can find all the info here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    11 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    “The Green Album” Turns 20

    3 days ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    9 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest