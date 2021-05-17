Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

Back in January, there were reports that the Pitchfork Music Festival hoped to return to Chicago’s Union Park in September. Today, we learn that those reports were entirely correct. After cancelling last year, Pitchfork will come to Chicago two months later than usual, on the weekend of 9/10-12. All three of its healiners are women: Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and Erykah Badu.

Bridgers was actually booked to play the 2020 version of the Pitchfork Festival, though she wasn’t at the top of the bill back then. Some of the other artists on this year’s just-unveiled lineup were also supposed to play last year, but this isn’t a case of a 2020 festival being moved to the next year. This year’s bill is notably diverse, and it’s also notably heavy on female artists.

The Pitchfork lineup also includes Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, Jay Electronica, Kim Gordon, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Waxahatchee, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Armand Hammer, Jamila Woods, Bartees Strange, Caroline Polachek, the Fiery Furnaces, Yves Tumor, Yaeji, Black Midi, Dogleg, Andy Shauf, Hop Along, Maxo Kream, Georgia Ann Muldrow, Oso Oso, the Weather Station, Kelly Lee Owens, Faye Webster, Ela Minus, DEHD, the Soft Pink Truth, DJ Nate, KeiyaA, Mariah The Scientist, Cassandra Jenkins, Amaarae, Divino Niño, Horsegirl, and Special Interest. You can find all the info here.