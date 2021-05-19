Michael Imperioli Stars In Japanese Breakfast’s New “Savage Good Boy” Video
Japanese Breakfast’s new album Jubilee is out in a couple weeks. We’ve heard two singles from it already, “Be Sweet” and “Posing In Bondage — both best songs of the week-worthy — and today we’re getting the album’s third and final single, “Savage Good Boy.” Michelle Zauner worked on this one with Alex Giannascoli and it begins with some chirpy Alex G-esque vocals that lead into a rousing track filled with dark desperation and a twisted sense of humor.
“‘Savage Good Boy’ came from a headline I read about billionaires buying bunkers. I was interested in examining that specific type of villainy, and I found myself adopting the perspective of a rich man coaxing a young woman to come live with him underground, attempting to rationalize his almost impossible share of greed and miserliness,” Zauner said in a statement, continuing:
I knew I wanted the music video to be a pretty literal interpretation of that idea. I wanted to juxtapose images of this post-apocalyptic, industrial bunker with the lightness and extravagance of rococo fashion and set design. Aiming for that balance, my cinematographer, Adam Kolodny, and I were really inspired by Chan Wook Park’s The Handmaiden, Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon and Sally Potter’s Orlando.
Said music video features The Sopranos star and noted rock denizen Michael Imperioli as the rich man in question. Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
06/04 Nashville, TN @ OUTLOUD Festival
07/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
07/29 Hamden, CT @ College Street Music Hall
07/30 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
08/02 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
08/03 Rochester, NY @ Anthology
08/04 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
08/05 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/28 Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
09/14 Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
09/11 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony (Shadow in the City) SOLD OUT
09/14 Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
09/15 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall SOLD OUT
09/16 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall SOLD OUT
09/17 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
09/18 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/19 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
09/21 Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
09/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
09/24 Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
09/25 Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT
09/26 Seattle, WA @ Neptune
09/27 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/28 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/30 San Francisco, CA @ Regency
10/01 San Francisco, CA @ Regency SOLD OUT
10/02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent SOLD OUT
10/03 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent SOLD OU
10/04 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park SOLD OUT
10/05 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/07 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/08 Denver, CO @ Ogden
10/09 Lawrence, KC @ Granada
10/10 St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/11 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Jubilee is out 6/4 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.