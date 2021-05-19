Michael Imperioli Stars In Japanese Breakfast’s New “Savage Good Boy” Video

Japanese Breakfast’s new album Jubilee is out in a couple weeks. We’ve heard two singles from it already, “Be Sweet” and “Posing In Bondage — both best songs of the week-worthy — and today we’re getting the album’s third and final single, “Savage Good Boy.” Michelle Zauner worked on this one with Alex Giannascoli and it begins with some chirpy Alex G-esque vocals that lead into a rousing track filled with dark desperation and a twisted sense of humor.

“‘Savage Good Boy’ came from a headline I read about billionaires buying bunkers. I was interested in examining that specific type of villainy, and I found myself adopting the perspective of a rich man coaxing a young woman to come live with him underground, attempting to rationalize his almost impossible share of greed and miserliness,” Zauner said in a statement, continuing:

I knew I wanted the music video to be a pretty literal interpretation of that idea. I wanted to juxtapose images of this post-apocalyptic, industrial bunker with the lightness and extravagance of rococo fashion and set design. Aiming for that balance, my cinematographer, Adam Kolodny, and I were really inspired by Chan Wook Park’s The Handmaiden, Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon and Sally Potter’s Orlando.

Said music video features The Sopranos star and noted rock denizen Michael Imperioli as the rich man in question. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/04 Nashville, TN @ OUTLOUD Festival

07/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

07/29 Hamden, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/30 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

08/02 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

08/03 Rochester, NY @ Anthology

08/04 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

08/05 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/28 Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

09/14 Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

09/11 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony (Shadow in the City) SOLD OUT

09/15 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall SOLD OUT

09/16 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall SOLD OUT

09/17 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/18 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/19 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

09/21 Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

09/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

09/24 Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

09/25 Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT

09/26 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/27 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/28 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/30 San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/01 San Francisco, CA @ Regency SOLD OUT

10/02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent SOLD OUT

10/03 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent SOLD OU

10/04 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park SOLD OUT

10/05 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/07 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/08 Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/09 Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10/10 St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/11 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Jubilee is out 6/4 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.