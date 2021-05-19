Mach-Hommy – “The Stellar Ray Theory”

New Music May 19, 2021 10:28 AM By Tom Breihan

Years ago, the New Jersey rap enigma Mach-Hommy had a strong alliance with the Buffalo rap crew Griselda, and with Griselda figurehead Westside Gunn in particular. At some point, they went their separate ways, and they both found ways to thrive without each other. Earlier this year, though, Mach-Hommy returned to the Griselda fold, showing up on Westside Gunn’s recent “EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle.” And now, Mach-Hommy has made a whole album with Gunn. It’ll come out on Friday.

Westside Gunn is the executive producer of Mach-Hommy’s new album Pray For Haiti, which comes out in two days on Griselda Records. Gunn appears on three songs, and frequent Mach-Hommy collaborator Tha God Fahim also appears on one. The LP will feature production from people like DJ Green Lantern, Camoflauge Monk, and Denny Laflare.

On lead single “The Stellar Ray Theory,” Mach-Hommy raps over a sun-dazed jazz loop from producer Conductor Williams. He sounds grizzled but effortless, his voice floating over horns and electric pianos. The song ends with a sample of the voiceover narration from Taxi Driver. Below, listen to “The Stellar Ray Theory” and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The 26th Letter”
02 “No Blood, No Sweat”
03 “Folie A Deux” (Feat. Westside Gunn & Keisha Plum)
04 “Makrel Jaxon”
05 “The Stellar Ray Theory”
06 “Marie”
07 “Leta Yo (Skit)”
08 “Kriminel”
09 “Pen Rale”
10 “Murder CZN” (Feat. Westside Gunn)
11 “Magnum Band” (Feat. Tha God Fahim)
12 “Rami” (Feat. Westside Gunn)
13 “Kreyol (Skit)”
14 “Au Revoir”
15 “Blockchain”
16 “Ten Boxes – Sin Eater”

Pray For Haiti is out 5/21 on Griselda Records.

