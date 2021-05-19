Welcome To Rockville 2021 Has 2 Nights Of Metallica, A Nine Inch Nails/Deftones Kickoff, And, Uh, Disturbed

News May 19, 2021 2:36 PM By Chris DeVille

Welcome To Rockville 2021 Has 2 Nights Of Metallica, A Nine Inch Nails/Deftones Kickoff, And, Uh, Disturbed

News May 19, 2021 2:36 PM By Chris DeVille

If you’re throwing a hard rock festival in 2021, the formula appears to be this: two nights headlined by Metallica, one topped by Nine Inch Nails, and another topped off by a nu-metal brand name. That’s how Louisville’s Louder Than Life is doing it, and Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville has followed the same template, but with Korn swapped out for Disturbed. (Less “boom-na-da-noom-na-na-ne-ma,” more “oooh ah-ah-ah-ah!)

Related

Metallica Ride (Out) The Lightning At A Rain-Soaked Rock On The Range

The event is going down Nov. 11-14 at Daytona International Speedway, home of the Daytona 500. Metallica will play two unique sets. NIN are part of an honestly sick opening night that also includes Deftones, Cypress Hill, and the current iteration of Stone Temple Pilots. Also on tap for the weekend are Rob Zombie, the Offspring, Mastodon, Staind, Lamb Of God, Social Distortion, Gwar, Pennywise, Beartooth, Mudvayne, Anthrax, Code Orange, Dance Gavin Dance, Atreyu, Chevelle, Siiickbrain, Higher Power, and what remains of Florida mainstays Lynyrd Skynyrd, among others. Tickets are available here.

Chris DeVille Staff
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    22 hours ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    3 days ago

    Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

    2 days ago

    Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

    20 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest