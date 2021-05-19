Welcome To Rockville 2021 Has 2 Nights Of Metallica, A Nine Inch Nails/Deftones Kickoff, And, Uh, Disturbed
If you’re throwing a hard rock festival in 2021, the formula appears to be this: two nights headlined by Metallica, one topped by Nine Inch Nails, and another topped off by a nu-metal brand name. That’s how Louisville’s Louder Than Life is doing it, and Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville has followed the same template, but with Korn swapped out for Disturbed. (Less “boom-na-da-noom-na-na-ne-ma,” more “oooh ah-ah-ah-ah!)
The event is going down Nov. 11-14 at Daytona International Speedway, home of the Daytona 500. Metallica will play two unique sets. NIN are part of an honestly sick opening night that also includes Deftones, Cypress Hill, and the current iteration of Stone Temple Pilots. Also on tap for the weekend are Rob Zombie, the Offspring, Mastodon, Staind, Lamb Of God, Social Distortion, Gwar, Pennywise, Beartooth, Mudvayne, Anthrax, Code Orange, Dance Gavin Dance, Atreyu, Chevelle, Siiickbrain, Higher Power, and what remains of Florida mainstays Lynyrd Skynyrd, among others. Tickets are available here.