Garbage – “Wolves”

In a few weeks, Garbage are releasing their latest album, No Gods No Masters. We’ve heard “The Men Who Rule The World” and the title track from it so far and today the band are sharing a third single, “Wolves,” a scorcher with some tangled-up guitars and a mewling Shirley Manson hook: “No one can say/ That I didn’t need you/ That I didn’t want you/ That I didn’t love you.”

Here’s Manson’s statement on the track:

This is a song about inner conflict. About regret. About duality. In the past I have hurt so many people in my life, both knowingly and unknowingly. But when you’re young and in self-survival mode, much like a baby rattlesnake, you have no idea how strong your venom is. But it has the power to kill. Meanwhile you’re just out there having fun. This song is an ode to that idea of: Who are you going to be as a person? Are you going to be a force of harm or are you going to try to do good in the world? A song about the struggle that exists inside ourselves as humans.

Listen below.

No Gods No Masters is out 6/11. Pre-order it here.

