Early My Bloody Valentine EPs Finally Streaming In North America

News May 21, 2021 11:35 AM By Peter Helman

Today might be My Bloody Valentine leader Kevin Shields’ birthday, but we’re the ones getting the presents. Following the addition of their Creation Records catalog in March, MBV have finally made their early EPs You Made Me Realise and Feed Me With Your Kiss and the rarities portion of ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks available on streaming services in North America. Domino, who recently signed MBV, has also released new remastered physical album editions of Isn’t Anything, loveless, mbv, and ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks. We’re still waiting on new music from MBV, but in the meantime, it’s definitely good to have the old music!

