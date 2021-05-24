Modest Mouse – “Leave A Light On”
Earlier this month Modest Mouse announced their first album in six years, The Golden Casket, and shared its lead single “We Are Between.” It was a very good Modest Mouse song, and so is the album’s second single. Out today, “Leave A Light On” is sort of like Isaac Brock’s answer to Wilco’s kosmiche odyssey “Spiders (Kidsmoke),” with a chorus that brings out the best in Modest Mouse’s radio-era sound. There is some sick organ work and this promise from Brock: “I’ll leave the light on for you.”
Modest Mouse have also announced a bunch of tour dates, including some with Future Islands. And Brock contributed thoughts on “Subterranean Homesick Blues” to our behemoth Bob Dylan birthday feature. Hear “Leave A Light On” and see the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
07/29 – 08/1 – Chicago, IL – Grant Park @ Lollapalooza Music Festival
07/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
08/03 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
08/06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
08/09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/24 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins – Edgefield
08/29 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park *
09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
09/27 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
09/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
10/08-10/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/15 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/17 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
* – with Future Islands
The Golden Casket is out 6/25 on Epic.