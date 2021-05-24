Modest Mouse – “Leave A Light On”

Earlier this month Modest Mouse announced their first album in six years, The Golden Casket, and shared its lead single “We Are Between.” It was a very good Modest Mouse song, and so is the album’s second single. Out today, “Leave A Light On” is sort of like Isaac Brock’s answer to Wilco’s kosmiche odyssey “Spiders (Kidsmoke),” with a chorus that brings out the best in Modest Mouse’s radio-era sound. There is some sick organ work and this promise from Brock: “I’ll leave the light on for you.”

Modest Mouse have also announced a bunch of tour dates, including some with Future Islands. And Brock contributed thoughts on “Subterranean Homesick Blues” to our behemoth Bob Dylan birthday feature. Hear “Leave A Light On” and see the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/29 – 08/1 – Chicago, IL – Grant Park @ Lollapalooza Music Festival

07/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

08/03 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

08/09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/24 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins – Edgefield

08/29 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park *

09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson

09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/27 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

09/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

10/08-10/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/17 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

* – with Future Islands

The Golden Casket is out 6/25 on Epic.