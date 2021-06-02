Darkside – “Lawmaker”

New Music June 2, 2021 12:26 PM By James Rettig

Darkside – “Lawmaker”

New Music June 2, 2021 12:26 PM By James Rettig

Next month, Darkside — the collaborative team-up between Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington — are releasing their sophomore album together, Spiral, their first release since their 2014 debut Psychic. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Liberty Bell” and “The Limit,” and today we’re getting a third, “Lawmaker,” a slinking and spidery character piece. “He’s wearing a doctor’s coat but in his hand is the ring of a lawmaker” go some of the lyrics. “He drinks and lays down upon the heaps of those he treated/ They’re all unconscious now and so he may be.” Listen below.

Spiral is out 7/23 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind Of Love”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “Red Red Wine”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    9 hours ago

    BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Japanese Breakfast Jubilee

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest