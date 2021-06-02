Darkside – “Lawmaker”

Next month, Darkside — the collaborative team-up between Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington — are releasing their sophomore album together, Spiral, their first release since their 2014 debut Psychic. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Liberty Bell” and “The Limit,” and today we’re getting a third, “Lawmaker,” a slinking and spidery character piece. “He’s wearing a doctor’s coat but in his hand is the ring of a lawmaker” go some of the lyrics. “He drinks and lays down upon the heaps of those he treated/ They’re all unconscious now and so he may be.” Listen below.

Spiral is out 7/23 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.