The Avalanches – “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)”

The Avalanches’ landmark debut Since I Left You turned 20 last November. Tonight, they’re releasing a new 20th anniversary edition of the album featuring unreleased remixes from artists like Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane, and Carl Craig. But before that comes out, they’re sharing a new version of “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life” with a previously unheard vocal contribution from the late, great underground rap legend MF DOOM, who passed away last October. Listen to that below.

Since I Left You (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out 6/4 on Astralwerks. Pre-order it here.