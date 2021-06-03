Gaspard Augé – “Vox”

New Music June 3, 2021 1:40 PM By Peter Helman

Gaspard Augé, better known as one-half of the beloved French electronic duo Justice, is stepping out on his own. His debut solo album Escapades is out at the end of the month, and we’ve already heard two songs from it, “Force Majeure” and “Hey!” Yesterday, he shared a third track called “Vox,” another sweeping prog-dance epic that recalls both Giorgio Moroder and Goblin’s late-’70s soundtrack work for Dario Argento. Listen below.

Escapades is out 6/25 via Genesis/Ed Banger Records/Because Music.

