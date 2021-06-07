Tkay Maidza – “Cashmere”

Tkay Maidza has put out “Kim” and “Syrup” this year already and today she’s officially announcing her next EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, which will end the trilogy of releases she started in 2018 that included 2020’s Last Year Was Weird, Vol 2, which was one of the best EPs from that year. She’s also sharing a new single, “Cashmere,” which shows off yet another of Maidza’s many sides — this one’s dreamy and soulful and comes with an eye-popping video courtesy of Jasper Soloff. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eden”

02 “Onto Me” (Feat. UMI)

03 “So Cold”

04 “Syrup”

05 “Kim” (Feat. Yung Baby Tate)

06 “High Beams”

07 “Cashmere”

08 “Breathe”

Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 is out 7/9. Pre-order it here.