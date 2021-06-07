Tkay Maidza – “Cashmere”

New Music June 7, 2021 3:05 PM By James Rettig

Tkay Maidza – “Cashmere”

New Music June 7, 2021 3:05 PM By James Rettig

Tkay Maidza has put out “Kim” and “Syrup” this year already and today she’s officially announcing her next EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, which will end the trilogy of releases she started in 2018 that included 2020’s Last Year Was Weird, Vol 2, which was one of the best EPs from that year. She’s also sharing a new single, “Cashmere,” which shows off yet another of Maidza’s many sides — this one’s dreamy and soulful and comes with an eye-popping video courtesy of Jasper Soloff. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Eden”
02 “Onto Me” (Feat. UMI)
03 “So Cold”
04 “Syrup”
05 “Kim” (Feat. Yung Baby Tate)
06 “High Beams”
07 “Cashmere”
08 “Breathe”

Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 is out 7/9. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Escape Club’s “Wild, Wild West”

    21 hours ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Amnesiac Turns 20

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest