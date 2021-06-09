The Goon Sax – “Psychic”

Back in May, the Goon Sax announced their third album, Mirror II. Along with the news, they shared a lead single called “In The Stone” — a promising first glimpse that landed amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, they’re back with another.

The trio’s latest is called “Psychic.” Here’s what Louis Forster had to say about it:

“Psychic” exists in the fragile intersection of fantasy and reality — a supernatural world you escape into until you feel realities grip on your collar. As you’re dragged back to linear time and supposed objectivity, the supernatural reinstates its claim to a more powerful truth. Eventually, the friction between these worlds causes you to question your faith in both, wondering to what degree truth can be chosen and what forces from both are too strong for you to stand in their way. Much like “In The Stone,” this song is a conversation. Two people’s truths of the search for this very thing.

“Psychic” also comes with a video directed by Christine Marie Jones. Check it out below.

Mirror II is out 7/9 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.