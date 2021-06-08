Watch Frankie Cosmos Cover The Shins’ “Girl Inform Me”

News June 8, 2021 4:42 PM By James Rettig

Watch Frankie Cosmos Cover The Shins’ “Girl Inform Me”

News June 8, 2021 4:42 PM By James Rettig

The Shins’ debut album Oh, Inverted World is turning 20 next week — its receiving a new remastered edition this week — and it looks like the band has lined up some artists to cover songs off of it. Last week, Skullcrusher took on the album’s biggest hit, “New Slang,” and a few days after that the Shins shared a rendition of “Caring Is Creepy” by Buzzy Lee, aka Sasha Spielberg. Today, two members of Frankie Cosmos — Greta Kline and Alex Bailey — have shared a homespun cover of “Girl Inform Me.”

“it’s been 20 years and Oh, Inverted World still rocks so hard,” they wrote on Instagram. “we had a lot of fun making this cover to celebrate @theshins and @subpop reissue of this game-changer of a record. everyone pay your respects and listen to the album!”

Kline also recently covered Guided By Voices and Taylor Swift.

Check out Frankie Cosmos’ cover of the Shins below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Escape Club’s “Wild, Wild West”

    2 days ago

    The 50 Best Albums Of 2021 So Far

    14 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Amnesiac Turns 20

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest