On Wednesday night, Doja Cat announced her new album Planet Her, which includes her recent SZA collab “Kiss Me More,” as well as feature songs with Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Young Thug, and JID. She’s been teasing this new song “Need To Know” for a few days, tweeting that it “isn’t even the next single is just some shit before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy.” Listen to that shit below.

Planet Her is out 6/25.