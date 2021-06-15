Jodi – “Hawks”

Nick Levine is releasing their first full-length album as Jodi, Blue Heron, in just about a month’s time. We’ve heard “Go Slowly” and “Softy” from it already and today we’re getting one last single, “Hawks,” a crisp folk-rock ramble that tries to capture the majesty of listening to music and taking in the world around you. “I sit and play it/ Just trying to find that note,” they sing. “Oh, when I get the notion I ride around ’til I’m fading/ But then it’s faded up/ Breaking out in the moment I close my eyelids.”

“‘Hawks’ is a song about wandering,” Levine said in a statement. “It’s about walking around Chicago with eyes open and headphones on, holding a deep affection for public transit, listening to Big Thief, and trying to make sense of a private experience of the world.” Listen below.

Blue Heron is out 7/16 via Sooper Records.