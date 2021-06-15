Jodi – “Hawks”

New Music June 15, 2021 2:50 PM By James Rettig

Jodi – “Hawks”

New Music June 15, 2021 2:50 PM By James Rettig

Nick Levine is releasing their first full-length album as Jodi, Blue Heron, in just about a month’s time. We’ve heard “Go Slowly” and “Softy” from it already and today we’re getting one last single, “Hawks,” a crisp folk-rock ramble that tries to capture the majesty of listening to music and taking in the world around you. “I sit and play it/ Just trying to find that note,” they sing. “Oh, when I get the notion I ride around ’til I’m fading/ But then it’s faded up/ Breaking out in the moment I close my eyelids.”

“‘Hawks’ is a song about wandering,” Levine said in a statement. “It’s about walking around Chicago with eyes open and headphones on, holding a deep affection for public transit, listening to Big Thief, and trying to make sense of a private experience of the world.” Listen below.

Blue Heron is out 7/16 via Sooper Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Will To Power’s “Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird Medley (Free Baby)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    1 day ago

    Lorde Discusses Her New Song’s Similarity To Primal Scream, And Writing It At Cazzie David’s House

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest