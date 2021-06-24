Behind The Music, the deeply tawdry and entertaining VH1 series about the rises and falls of so many different pop-music careers, is about to return in rebooted form. In a possible-comeback narrative worthy of, well, an episode of Behind The Music, the streaming service Paramount+ is getting ready to launch a new season of the series. Paramount+ announced its reboot in February, and now we get a look at who will appear on the show. In its newest form, Behind The Music will feature a bunch of big stars, most of whom have already been through the Behind The Music ringer.

The new season of Behind The Music, which launches next month, will feature episodes dedicated to musicians who have already had their own episodes of the show: Duran Duran, Busta Rhymes, Jennifer Lopez, New Kids On The Block, Bret Michaels, Huey Lewis, Ricky Martin, and LL Cool J. (There’s also going to be a Fat Joe episode. I’m pretty sure Fat Joe is the only artist on this new Behind The Music series who didn’t already have his own Behind The Music episode.)

The trailer for the new Behind The Music season is only a minute long, but it promises a whole lot of drama. It also works as a bracing reminder of how weird famous people sometimes look when they get a little older. Watch it below.

Behind The Music is streaming 7/29 on Paramout+.