Stream The Mountain Goats’ New Album Dark In Here

Stream The Mountain Goats’ New Album Dark In Here

The Mountain Goats, who famously release a lot of music, have finally unveiled their 20th studio album Dark In Here. Announced in April, the record is their third in a year following Getting Into Knives and Songs For Pierre Chuvin, preceded by singles like “The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums” and “Mobile.”

In March of 2020, just after recording Getting Into Knives at Sun Studios in Memphis and just before cutting Songs For Pierre Chuvin on his boombox at home, John Darnielle brought his band to FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals to make Dark In Here. The 12-song record is thorough and dynamic, especially for a band who churns out music like it’s nothing. The intensity and weirdness are scattered all over, especially in the brooding, funny “Lizard Suit.” For the most part, it moves at a slow, tame pace, with isolated vocals and the soft paddering of instrumentals, like in “When A Powerful Animal Comes” or on the closer, “Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light,” which, despite its eerie title, leaves the album on a tranquil note.

Stream it below.

Dark In Here is out now on Merge.

