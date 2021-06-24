Britney Spears Shares First Public Statement After Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears made an impassioned speech in court on Wednesday calling for an end to her controversial conservatorship. On Thursday afternoon, she shared her first public statement since the hearing on her Instagram account, alongside an image of a quote attributed to Albert Einstein.

“I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing,” she wrote in the post. “I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

Here’s her full statement: