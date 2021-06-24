Britney Spears Shares First Public Statement After Conservatorship Hearing

News June 24, 2021 7:42 PM By James Rettig

Britney Spears made an impassioned speech in court on Wednesday calling for an end to her controversial conservatorship. On Thursday afternoon, she shared her first public statement since the hearing on her Instagram account, alongside an image of a quote attributed to Albert Einstein.

“I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing,” she wrote in the post. “I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

Here’s her full statement:

I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!!

Comments

