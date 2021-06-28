Christina Aguilera Shares Statement On Britney Spears’ “Unacceptable” Conservatorship

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

News June 28, 2021 8:58 PM By Chris DeVille

Christina Aguilera Shares Statement On Britney Spears’ “Unacceptable” Conservatorship

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

News June 28, 2021 8:58 PM By Chris DeVille

Many in the entertainment industry have been speaking out in support of Britney Spears ever since the pop star’s impassioned testimony requesting an end to the conservatorship that has allowed her father to closely control her life since 2008. The latest of those is Christina Aguilera, Spears’ fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum-turned-TRL era superstar. In a tweet thread today, Aguilera wrote, “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

Related

Britney Spears Calls For End To “Abusive” Conservatorship In Impassioned Court Speech

Read Aguilera’s full comments:

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.

It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.

Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.

While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation — all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.

The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.

To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.

My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    1 day ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    21 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    17 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest