Stream Zegema Beach Records’ Gargantuan New Comp Zampler #17: We Must Understand The Bugs

New Music June 30, 2021 10:24 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Zegema Beach Records’ Gargantuan New Comp Zampler #17: We Must Understand The Bugs

New Music June 30, 2021 10:24 AM By Chris DeVille

One parallel between me and the World’s Most Interesting Man: I don’t always listen to heavy music, but when I do, it’s often released on Zegema Beach Records. The British Columbia record label — self-described as “a community rooted in promoting honest / passionate / inspiring music — usually with screaming” — may be my favorite Bandcamp subscription. Every month, without fail, the Zegema account serves up several incendiary screamo-adjacent releases, both new stuff from around the world and archival drops presenting some band’s full discography. There’s a fairly wide aesthetic range at work, everything from burly death metal to spindly post-hardcore, but if Zegema puts it out you can be certain it crushes.

The label’s offerings are well represented on their 17th Zampler, out today. Titled We Must Understand The Bugs, it spans 37 tracks, including previously unreleased tracks from Apostles Of Eris, Demersal, Letterbombs, Lower Automation, Portreit, Reverie, Snag, To Be Gentle and new remasters from Motel Bible and Ruhaeda. There is also music from releases we’ve recently heralded around these parts, from such acts as Crowning, Nuvolascura, Orphan Donor, Mouthing, Lacrima, Amu Daria, Coma Regalia, and Piet Onthel. If you are into violently emotive music, you’ve hit upon a goldmine here.

A run of 125 hand-decorated CD-Rs with art by Karl Liesky, featuring 36 of the 37 songs, are free with any purchase from the Zegema Beach Records store until they run out. But Zampler #17 is also up now on Bandcamp, and you can immerse yourself in it below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    9 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    2 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    2 days ago

    Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest