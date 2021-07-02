A24’s latest concoction Zola — based on the viral 2015 tweet thread about a chaotic strip club road trip — is in select theaters now. The soundtrack for the film was composed by Mica Levi, who has an incredible track record for film scores between Under The Skin (the best horror film score of the 2010s) and Jackie. Today, their full soundtrack for Zola has been officially released. It’s Levi’s third full-length project in the last few months — at the end of last year/beginning of this one, they put out two new solo albums: Ruff Dog and Blue Alibi. Listen to the Zola soundtrack below.

