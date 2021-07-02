Stream Mica Levi’s Zola Soundtrack

New Music July 2, 2021 12:08 AM By James Rettig

Stream Mica Levi’s Zola Soundtrack

New Music July 2, 2021 12:08 AM By James Rettig

A24’s latest concoction Zola — based on the viral 2015 tweet thread about a chaotic strip club road trip — is in select theaters now. The soundtrack for the film was composed by Mica Levi, who has an incredible track record for film scores between Under The Skin (the best horror film score of the 2010s) and Jackie. Today, their full soundtrack for Zola has been officially released. It’s Levi’s third full-length project in the last few months — at the end of last year/beginning of this one, they put out two new solo albums: Ruff Dog and Blue Alibi. Listen to the Zola soundtrack below.

The Zola soundtrack is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”

    5 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    4 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest